FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FUJIFILM Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.83. 102,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About FUJIFILM
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FUJIFILM (FUJIY)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.