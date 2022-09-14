FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.83. 102,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

