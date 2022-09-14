FY2022 EPS Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Transcontinental in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$23.27 and a 12-month high of C$31.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Transcontinental

In other Transcontinental news, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier bought 3,600 shares of Transcontinental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.40 per share, with a total value of C$55,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$388,850.

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.