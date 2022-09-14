FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tecsys Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Cormark cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research report issued on Monday, September 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.75.

Tecsys Stock Performance

Shares of Tecsys stock opened at C$29.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$425.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.33. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$24.92 and a 12 month high of C$61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.95 million.

Tecsys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

