Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Shares Up 2.2%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. 457,674 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 347,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

GAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Galiano Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Galiano Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galiano Gold stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Galiano Gold Inc. ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,653,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 4.29% of Galiano Gold worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

