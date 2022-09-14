Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.6 %

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.34. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

