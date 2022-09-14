GAMB (GMB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million

GAMB (GMB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, GAMB has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. GAMB has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $9,970.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAMB Profile

GMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

