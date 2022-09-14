Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 128 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.42.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group Price Performance

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $110.03. The company had a trading volume of 50,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.12. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.