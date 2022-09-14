Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 68,348 Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter worth about $1,890,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter worth about $2,222,000. StepStone Group LP raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 3,038,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,533,000 after buying an additional 643,394 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter worth about $8,568,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Rover Group Price Performance
Shares of ROVR stock remained flat at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,880. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $742.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ROVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.
Rover Group Profile
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rover Group (ROVR)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.