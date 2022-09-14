Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 68,348 Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter worth about $1,890,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter worth about $2,222,000. StepStone Group LP raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 3,038,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,533,000 after buying an additional 643,394 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter worth about $8,568,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group Price Performance

Shares of ROVR stock remained flat at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,880. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $742.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

ROVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Rover Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.