Garde Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,774,000 after acquiring an additional 918,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $269,158,000. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 520,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,758,941. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 3.89.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,368. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

