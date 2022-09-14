Garde Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,118 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,693 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 35,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

