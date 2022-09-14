Garde Capital Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,553,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 62,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,694. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.50. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.