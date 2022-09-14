Garde Capital Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,319 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 93,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IPAC traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $51.63. 649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,105. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $70.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71.

