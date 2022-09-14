Garde Capital Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 397.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of ESML stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $33.88. 98,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83.

