Garde Capital Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 67,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.31. 444,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,646,910. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

