Garde Capital Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,567,643.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,567,643.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,484 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.87. 102,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,272,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.11. The company has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.48 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

