Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Yvonne Genovese Sells 645 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Gartner Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:IT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.08. 811,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,157. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.36 and a 200 day moving average of $274.17. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
IT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gartner (IT)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.