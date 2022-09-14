Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Yvonne Genovese Sells 645 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:IT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.08. 811,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,157. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.36 and a 200 day moving average of $274.17. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Gartner by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gartner by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gartner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

