Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Update

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Genenta Science in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Genenta Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTA remained flat at $5.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667. Genenta Science has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

See Also

