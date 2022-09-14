General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GM. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.