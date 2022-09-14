Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,206 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.57. 3,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,623. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31.

