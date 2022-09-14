Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,360. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

