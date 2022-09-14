Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Entegris accounts for 1.2% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,440,000 after buying an additional 473,955 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Entegris by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,904,000 after acquiring an additional 78,182 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,364,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,727. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.58.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

