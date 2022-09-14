Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Evolent Health accounts for approximately 1.6% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Evolent Health worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $628,783.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,702.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,910. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.07. 13,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -121.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $319.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.31 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

