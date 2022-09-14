Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of IYW traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,348. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.55.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

