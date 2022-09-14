Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,615 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 442.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTF stock traded down $5.59 on Wednesday, reaching $118.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.88. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $103.80 and a 1 year high of $186.47.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

