Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,530 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5,822.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 756,905 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,954,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. 6,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,617. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70.

Further Reading

