Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida accounts for approximately 1.0% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. 5,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,161. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Articles

