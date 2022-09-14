Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.10

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 27257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getinge AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $678.71 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getinge AB will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

