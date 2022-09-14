GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398,014 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 3.05% of GigInternational1 worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the first quarter worth $328,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in GigInternational1 by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the first quarter worth $506,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigInternational1 Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GIW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,295. GigInternational1, Inc. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

GigInternational1 Company Profile

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

