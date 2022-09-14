Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,212 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $85,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $64.56. 302,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,780,329. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

