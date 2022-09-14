GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GitLab in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for GitLab’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GitLab’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GitLab Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

GitLab stock opened at $58.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a PE ratio of -38.31. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $6,902,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $1,079,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

