GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,204 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of GitLab worth $13,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GitLab Trading Up 5.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of GitLab stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.37. 45,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,469. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.