Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Jason A. Harvey Sells 2,013 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.13. 5,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,891. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

