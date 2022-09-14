GoChain (GO) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.62 Million

GoChain (GO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One GoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and $346,492.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoChain alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00020478 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,191,133,622 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain.

GoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, GoChain started with an idea to build a network that solved the blockchain scaling problem while bringing an enterprise team and philosophy to the space. GoChain is a smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. Being 100% Ethereum compatible enables GoChain smart contracts to be applicable for tools such as Truffle, OpenZeppelin, and MyEtherWallet. Telegram | Reddit | Media “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.