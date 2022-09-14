Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 3,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 46,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.33 price objective on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Gold Springs Resource alerts:

Gold Springs Resource Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Springs Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Springs Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.