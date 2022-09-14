Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 20.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned about 0.31% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $40,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 126,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,118,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.62.

