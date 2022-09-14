Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 4.2% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned 0.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $27,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62.

