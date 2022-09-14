Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Shares Up 1%

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.65. 17,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 70,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,857,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after buying an additional 979,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,302,000.

