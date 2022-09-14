Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gores Holdings VIII Price Performance

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII stock remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. Gores Holdings VIII has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings VIII

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 282,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares during the period.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

