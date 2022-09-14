Gradient Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2,333.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 265,617 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 879,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,529,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

