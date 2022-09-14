Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 24,763.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,465 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of BX traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.60. 51,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.91.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

