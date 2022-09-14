Gradient Investments LLC Has $14.29 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $190.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,006. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.89. The firm has a market cap of $165.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.