Gradient Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GEMD)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GEMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 927,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,984,000. Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $749,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,011,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,585,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GEMD stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

