Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 6,354 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,519,000 after acquiring an additional 712,165 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $16,630,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $235.63. 27,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,531. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.54. The company has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.