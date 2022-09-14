GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.46

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 37665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

EAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 847,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 125,656 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $874,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 179.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,487,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

