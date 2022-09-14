Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.96. 526,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,741,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 5.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.08. The stock has a market cap of C$711.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.86.
Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$262.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
