GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Stock Price Up 1.5%

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 3,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60.

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 million. On average, analysts expect that GrandSouth Bancorporation will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Announces Dividend

GrandSouth Bancorporation Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

