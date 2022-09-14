Graviton (GRAV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,856.00

Graviton (GRAV) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Graviton has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a total market cap of $18.73 million and approximately $45,856.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Buying and Selling Graviton

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

