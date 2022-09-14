Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

Great Elm Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.12. Great Elm Group has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Great Elm Group news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $51,986.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,840.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $51,986.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,840.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 41,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,288,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 233,850 shares of company stock worth $480,347. 38.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of Great Elm Group worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

