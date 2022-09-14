Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $374,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $120.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a 52-week low of $115.98 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day moving average is $141.46.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.