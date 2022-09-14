Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given New €10.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GRFS. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Grifols Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. 491,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,460. Grifols has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Grifols by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Grifols by 1,948.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 240,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 228,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Grifols by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 94,983 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Grifols by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 197,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 147,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $12,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

