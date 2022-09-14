Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given New €10.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GRFS. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.
Grifols Price Performance
NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. 491,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,460. Grifols has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Institutional Trading of Grifols
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.